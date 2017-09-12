Anamosa Police hold memorial ride for fallen officer

A memorial ride will take place on Sunday, October 15th, 2017 to benefit the family of Officer Mitch Kelchen, who passed away September 2nd, 2017 in an off-duty car accident.

Registration begins the day of the ride from 9:00 am - 10:30 am at Grounds and Goodies in Anamosa.

The cost is $10 per driver or $15 per couple.

The ride will begin at 10:45 am. All vehicles are welcome including motorcycles, cars, and trucks.

The first stop is at Pizza Place in Delhi. The second stop is at Bent Rim in Cascade and the final stop is at Off Shore Bar & Grill in Bellevue.

A silent auction, raffle drawings, and poker hand prizes will take place in Bellevue.

Registered drivers and riders will be eligible for door prizes throughout the ride.

Memorial t-shirts are also available for pre-order for $10-$12 for a limited time.

Please contact Officer Keith Bell at 319-462-4434 for any questions regarding the ride, t-shirt orders, or donations.

Proceeds from the ride, raffle, silent auction and t-shirt orders will be donated to the Kelchen family.

