Suspect robs Anamosa Walmart

A subject entered the Walmart on West Kimberly Rd, 3100 W Kimberly Rd, at approximately 10:02 AM, passed a threatening note and demanded money to the employee working at the customer service counter.

The suspect was described as a black male, 19-20 wearing a camouflage jacket carrying a backpack. The subject fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported. Detectives are following up on this incident and communicating with Anamosa to determine if recent Walmart incidents may be related.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.