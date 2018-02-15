UPDATE: Anamosa high school students return to school after safety concern

Authorities tell TV9 around 11:30 a.m. a student found "There is a bomb" written in a bathroom stall.

Students were then moved to an off-site location so authorities could search the building.

A bomb-sniffing K9 and bomb technicians searched the building after students and staff were evacuated this morning.

No evidence of an explosive device was found and authorities believe it was an isolated incident.

An 'all clear' was given around 1:40 p.m. and students returned to school.

The Superintendent Lisa Beames says she is proud of the student for reporting the writing. She says they take these things serious every day.

The Anamosa Police Department, Monticello Police Department, Jones County Sheriff's Office, Marion Police Department, Anamosa Fire Department, and Anamosa Ambulance Service assisted at the scene of the incident.

The investigation of the incident is ongoing.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Anamosa High School students are being relocated as to a safety concern.

Parents received a text message from the school district that said "All high school students are being relocated as a precautionary measure due to a security concern. ALL STUDENTS ARE SAFE!"

The district confirmed with TV9 that they sent the message and this is the only information they are releasing at this time.

Stay with TV9 for the latest update as we have crews on the scene.