Andalusia man sentenced to 8 years in 2013 drunk driving case

An Andalusia, Ill. man was sentenced to eight years in prison in connection to a drunk driving accident that caused the deaths of two people.

According to court records, 25-year-old Mitchell Gayer was driving drunk when he lost control on a curve, went into a ditch and hit a tree. The accident in November of 2013 took the life of two people, Jamie Sedam and Clayton Carver.

Gayer was originally sentenced to 18 years in prison when he had submitted an Alford plea in his original trial. In early 2016 a judge allowed him to withdraw the plea.