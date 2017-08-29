Anheuser-Busch sending 150,000+ cans of water to Harvey victims

The first Anheuser-Busch truck arrived Monday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Only this truck isn't loaded with beer, it's carrying something far more valuable - emergency drinking water.

The brewing giant said it is sending three of these trucks, carrying over 150,000+ cans of water, to the communities hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend.

This first load came from the company's Cartersville, Georgia, brewery and was delivered to the Red Cross with the help of one of its wholesaler partners. The two other trucks are destined for Arlington, Texas, and expected to arrive in the next few days.

Anheuser-Busch explained it stops beer production there every so often so they can produce the cans of drinking water, which go to communities in need across the country. It said this batch was already canned and waiting when the Red Cross requested emergency supplies.

"Putting our production and logistics strengths to work by providing safe, clean drinking water is the best way we can help in these situations” said Bill Bradley, Anheuser-Busch’s Vice President for Community Affairs.

Anheuser-Busch says it has three facilities in Houston, a large brewery, and craft brewer, and a bottling plant. Combined, the plants employ 1,100 workers all of whom are safe and accounted for.

“The safety of our colleagues is paramount and we are proud of the work our Houston team has done over the weekend to keep our team safe in these difficult and exceptional circumstances,” Bradley said.

View the original story on WIBW's website.