Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities looking for more canine blood donors

The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities said they are actively looking for more canine blood donors. Dr. Laura Crow said having canine blood on hand is crucial, especially during an emergency.

"When a pet is requiring the need for a blood transfusion, it's usually an emergent need, its something that is needed right now and it can mean the difference between life and death for a pet, sometimes in the course of a few minutes or hours," said Dr. Crow.

They also help provide canine blood to other local places in need of blood. Dr. Crow said pets need blood transfusions sometimes, just like people do.

"So, yes, it's probably not something most people think about on a regular basis and the pets that we have come in and the owners that we have bring them in are saving lives," she said.

Amanda Krakliov is a veterinary technician and her dog is one of the blood donors.

"I mean they're saving a life eventually, so it's a really great thing we're able to do here," she said.

The Emergency Center currently has about 15 canine blood donors and collects about three to four units of blood a month.

"It's variable as far as how frequently it's needed, but when it's needed, it's needed right now," said Dr. Crow.

Dr. Crow said they usually try to keep about two units of blood on hand and would like to have three to four units on hand at all times.

She said the number of pets available to donate blood has gone down slightly in the last year or so, mainly because some of the donors are getting older or if they have developed a health issue.

The Center said dogs should be at least 50 pounds and at least two years old. Dr. Crow said they should be calm, friendly dogs and can donate until they're about seven or eight years old. Dogs also have to have their blood tested.

They also accept cat blood donations. If you have a large, friendly indoor cat, you can bring your cat in to be tested.

If you like to have your dog become a blood donor, you can contact The Animal Emergency Care of the Quad Cities for more information at (563) 344-9599.