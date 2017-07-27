Animal abuse on the rise in Kewanee

Volunteers at the Kewanee Animal Shelter are pleading for the community's help to stop a growing trend of animal abuse in the area. Tuesday, a puppy was found mutilated outside of a housing complex. While this case was severe, Adoption Coordinator, Teri Warner, said the shelter sees animals that are abused daily.

"We've had several different pets come in with several different issues," Warner said. "We have pets that come in that look like people have put cigarettes out on them, they have scars from head to toe."

According to Warner, the problem is due to the growing number of stray cats and dogs found in the city. Strays are taken to the city pound where owners have five days to claim them. Laura Buss oversees the animals at the pound and said often times owners never claim them.

"We've been full the last couple of weeks twice," Buss said. "That makes us in emergency mode because we have to get these animals to rescue to safety now or they can be euthanized."

Both Warner and Buss said euthanizing is becoming a harsh reality. With the shelter and pound at and near capacity, they said these animals have nowhere to go. While the two said they reach out to local shelters for help there is limited room. If something isn't done, Warner fears more cats and dogs will be found abused and neglected.

"What people don't understand is that a pet cannot just be thrown away, a pet is a family member and they are with you for life, it is a life long commitment to own a pet."

Warner is urging anyone looking for a pet to adopt from the shelter to make room for other cats and dogs.

"There is help out there, we can help the animals."