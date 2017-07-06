Another Davenport house fire caused by discarded fireworks

Firefighters were called to a fire at 4810 Eagle Court Wednesday night, July 5, they say was caused by discarded fireworks. Officials say the homeowner used a dry chemical extinguisher on a garbage can containing the discarded fireworks before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters cleared debris from the home's three-car attached garage and used ventilation fans to remove smoke from the garage and the house.

Officials say no one was injured. The fire caused only minor damage.

According to records kept by the department, during the legalized period for use of fireworks, Davenport Fire responded to three structure fires, two vehicle fires, six outside of structure fires (trash, dumpsters, tree, etc.) and four serious injuries.

Due to the complaints from the public to staff and elected officials, the city decided to close the state mandated period for the legal use of fireworks three days before it was scheduled to end on July 8. Under the new state law, the City can't restrict sales times but can restrict use.