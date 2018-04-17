Another Round of Wintry Weather Arrives Wednesday

Clouds will begin to increase across the QCA Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop down into the low 30s.

Moisture will begin to approach the area from the southwest by sunrise, Wednesday. The moisture will likely be in the form of rain, or a rain/sleet mix early Wednesday, but as colder air is drawn down, that will change by lunch time.

As we approach noon, look for the rain or wintry mix to change over to all snow, and we could see some pockets of moderate to heavy snow during the early afternoon hours, lowering visibilities, and briefly coating the roads along the I-80 corridor. Further north, towards Hwy 30, the heavier snow will lead to several inches of snowfall. Winter Weather Alerts have been issued for this area where travel issues are likely. Further south, some slick spots could develop, but right now, an 1" or less of accumulation is expected. For the HWY 20 & 30 corridors, 1"-3" will be possible, with isolated higher totals.

Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for further updates on our next winter weather maker. As new data arrives, we will continue to update you on the threat for winter weather once again impacting the QCA this Spring.