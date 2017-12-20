Another officer assaulted at Des Moines Co. jail

There has been another assault on a correctional officer at the Des Moines County Correctional Center.

According to a news release, an inmate was being processed into the jail on Wed. Dec. 20, 2017 when it happened. Officials say 25-year-old Shareedah Rene Hogan became uncooperative during the booking process and refused to sit down. Hogan then became aggressive and started swinging at the correctional officer. Correctional officers then escorted Hogan into a cell as Hogan continued to try to punch and scratch the officers.

One guard was struck in the face and received several scratches under both eyes during the incident.

Hogan was originally being sent to the jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespass.

Hogan is now also charged with assault on a correctional officer causing bodily injury.

On Dec. 10, 2017, two guards were hurt in an attack by two inmates during a search of a cell for homemade alcohol.