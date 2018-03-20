Anti-gay marriage banner removed from polling place

A banner stating marriage as between one man and one woman was removed on March 20th, 2018 from the polling location at the St.John’s Catholic Church in Savanna, Illinois. The polling location is an annexed building owned by the church, which is commonly used for public events and has been a polling location in the past. The banner, showing religious imagery and links for “The American Society for the Defense of Tradition, Family, and Property” was removed due to causing offense and discomfort to voters.

The Carroll County Clerk’s office confirmed the removal of the banner by mid-morning.

