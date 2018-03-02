Antique Spectacular Vintage Market to begin this weekend in the Quad Cities

The annual spring Antique Spectacular Vintage Market will begin this weekend with it kicking off Friday, March 2 at the QCCA Expo Center. The event will showcase 70 exhibitors with antique and vintage items.

Select antique dealers will be featured with unique merchandise from all around the world. Those interested in owning some vintage pieces will find that opportunity this weekend with a wide range of quality antiques.

Attendees will find furniture, art pottery, books, prints, jewelry, silver, antiques, toys, rugs and much more during the event.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Parking will be free and patrons can visit the event's website to print off a $1-off coupon.

The QCCA Expo Center is located at 2621 4th Avenue in Rock Island.