Antique cars are rolling into the Quad Cities this weekend

The public is invited to view over 200 antique cars from across the U.S.

The event is both a show and a competition.

There will be a first junior and first senior award given out to the winners of the competition.

Organizers said the local economic impact for the Q-C-A community will be over $200,000.

"We are expecting over 175 cars starting with 1900 on up to 1992. Anything 25 years or older is an antique vehicle. We're very proud to have a 1905 Moline coming back to the area which was produced here along with 17 other cars that were made in the Quad Cities that we kind of showcase," said National Director of the Antique Automobile Club, Mary Bartemeyer.

The event is free to the public and will be held at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State Street in Bettendorf.