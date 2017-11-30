Apartment building evacuated in Burlington due to single-apartment fire

Just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29 the Burlington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at Friedenheim Community building at 2603 Madison Avenue in Burlington.

Firefighters arrived within five minutes of the alarm system being activated and found a small fire had begun in a single unit apartment. Firefighters extinguished the fire and then assisted the staff with evacuating smoke out of the building. Building staff also responded to extinguish the fire using an extinguisher.

The occupant of the apartment was alerted to the fire by the smoke detector and was evaluated for smoke inhalation. They declined further treatment.

An investigation revealed the fire most likely started due to a cigarette that was discarded improperly. The flame spread was aided by an in-use medical oxygen generator. The fire was contained to some clothing, a cardboard box and an oxygen generator.

Fire and smoke damages to the apartment are estimated at $1,500.

The fire is being considered accidental, and all occupants of the building were allowed to go back into their apartments.