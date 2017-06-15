Apartments evacuated due to Davenport gas leak-UPDATED

MidAmerican says eight customers were without service. They say a third party contractor hit the line.

ORIGINAL: Crews are at the scene of a gas leak by Emies Golf Course.

Officials with MidAmerican Energy tell us the call came in at 10:49 a.m. on Thursday, June 15, and crews arrived on scene by 11:09 a.m.

MidAmerican says a 2 inch gas line was hit, but as of this report, they didn't know who hit it.

Emies Park Drive was closed by Locust Street. Company officials say two apartments buildings were affected and the residents were evacuated.

Eyewitnesses say there is a strong smell of gas in the area.

