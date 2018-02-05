App allows public transit riders to track buses in real-time

City officials are working to increase ridership on fixed-route transit systems in the Quad Cities. For the last year, MetroLINK and Davenport CitiBus riders have had access to an app that allows them to track their bus in real-time. The app is called "TransLoc Rider" and now gives Bettendorf Transit riders the same capabilities. The free app allows users to watch buses moving, see the location and heading of the buses in their vicinity. The app, available for iOS and Android users, also gives riders accurate arrival predictions.

Bettendorf Transit Garage Manager, Mark Garrow, said the number of people riding public transportation is down. Officials hope this app gives riders a more convenient and "user friendly" commute.

To download the app, go to the app store and type in "TransLoc Rider."