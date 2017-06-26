Appeal means trial delayed indefinitely for officer's widow

The trial is delayed indefinitely for the wife of a former Fox Lake Police lieutenant who killed himself and made it look like it was duty related.

Prosecutors Monday filed a certificate in Lake County court stating that a judge's recent ruling impairs their ability to prosecute the case against Melodie Gliniewicz (GLIHN'-uh-wihts). The judge previously ruled prosecutors can't present as evidence text and emails between her and her late husband Charles Gliniewicz.

Melodie Gliniewicz was indicted after her husband committed suicide in September 2015. She has pleaded not guilty to charges including siphoning money from the village's youth policing program. Her trial was to start July 3 but now prosecutors are appealing the judge's text and email ruling, delaying proceedings indefinitely.

The judge said marital privilege laws protect communications between the husband and wife.

