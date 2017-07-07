Appeals court won't weigh in on travel ban rules

UPDATE: A federal appeals court has dismissed Hawaii's attempt to challenge Trump administration rules for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that it doesn't have jurisdiction to address the issue.

Hawaii objected to the government omitting grandparents, aunts and uncles, and other relatives of someone in the U.S. from the list of people who can still travel to the country.

A federal judge denied Hawaii's request to clarify who is exempt, saying the question would be better posed to the Supreme Court. The state then appealed to the 9th Circuit.

The justices said a close family relationship or ties to a business in the U.S. was required to enter the country.

The Hawaii attorney general's office says it's reviewing the 9th Circuit's decision.

Original Story: The state of Hawaii is appealing a federal judge's decision to leave Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

Hawaii filed documents Friday with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, hoping it will weigh in on who's exempt from the ban.

The state has objected to the administration omitting grandparents, aunts and uncles from the list of people who can still travel to the United States.

Hawaii asked U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson to clarify who is exempt. Watson denied the request Thursday, saying the question would be better posed to the Supreme Court.

The justices said in June that those with a credible claim of a "bona fide relationship" with a person or entity in the U.S. could enter.