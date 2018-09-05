Apple address iPhone 8 issue, says it will fix the problem for free

If you have an iPhone 8 and are having problems with it, Apple is issuing a repair program to address a manufacturing defect in some of the devices.

(Image Source: Apple Inc. / MGN)

The company says the defect involves the phone's logic board, causing them to freeze or turn off. In some cases, the phone won't turn back on.

The repair program is for iPhone 8's sold between September 2017 and March 2018.

Apple says it will fix the problem for free.

You can see if your iPhone is affected by visiting this link.