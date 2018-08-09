Apple assures users that iPhones are not eavesdropping to conversations

Apple is trying to quell privacy concerns and assures users that iPhones are not listening to or recording conversations around them.

In a letter to federal lawmakers, Apple insisted that iPhones do not listen to what users are saying throughout the day.

Apple's director of federal government affairs says the device only listens when it is triggered by the words "Hey Siri."

The tech giant also says there's a visual indicator that lets users know when Siri is listening to a request.

Tech users have long questioned whether mobile devices and smart speakers could eavesdrop on private conversations.

Apple issued the statement in response to an inquiry from the Energy and Commerce Committee.