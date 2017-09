Just how much are you willing to pay for the latest iPhone? How does $1,000 sound? Apple is expected to unveil a dramatically redesigned iPhone on Tuesday, September 12.

It's the first product event the company is holding at its new spaceship-like headquarters in Cupertino, California. True to its secretive ways, Apple hasn't confirmed what it will be announcing, though a financial forecast issued last month telegraphed something significant in the pipeline.