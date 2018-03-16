Apple introduces new "families" section to website to help monitor parental controls

There's help for parents who want to better manage their kids' smartphone usage.

Apple has added a new "families" section to their website.

It has informative family focused guides on how to understand parental controls and features on iPhones and iPads.

One useful setting you may not know about is the "ask to buy" tool.

It alerts parents via their device when their child is trying to purchase or download an app.

The new webpage also shows families how to stay connected with "family sharing", and it instructs you on how to keep track of your child's location with the "find my friends" feature.