Apple introduces new features to help users take control

Apple has introduced a series of new features that may help users take control and better manage their screen time. They're built into the new operating system, IOS 12.

"Do not disturb during bedtime" is just one of the apps being enhanced so you don't see notifications while you're trying to sleep.

Apple will also provide a weekly summary of exactly how much time you spend on your iPhone. And for users who want to see less apps, there are app limits.

Parents can use this feature to create usage allowances for their kids.