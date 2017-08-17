Appleby "person of interest" has long connection to Campbell's Island

A traffic ticket shows William E Smith claimed the house at 330 Island Ave. as his residence on Campbell's Island in 1995. The owners of the home confirmed he lived there, but said he moved out two years earlier in 1993 after the devastating flood back then. However, the owners said Smith moved to a different home on the island.

Another traffic ticket, from 1997, a year after Trudy Appleby's disappearance placed Smith at 500 Homestead Drive.

Neighbors said he lived there for about a decade more.

Moline Police said Smith would boat out to Dynamite and Blackbird islands. Dynamite island is a long narrow island between Campbell's Island the main channel of the Mississippi River. It's easily seen from Campbell's Island.

Police say Blackbird Island is near Dynamite. They have searched both.

Police want the public to let them know if they saw any suspicious activity on these islands, in the water around them, or at the Empire Park boat launch just upstream of Campbell's Island in the days before and after Appleby's disappearance.

