Applications available for the upcoming archery deer hunting season in Rock Island

Starting today, July 24, 2017 the City of Rock Island is accepting applications for the 2017/2018 archery deer hunting season.

Applications may be obtained from the front desk of the Police Department, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Office, or online at rigov.org.

All potential hunters must return completed applications along with their proficiency card to the Police Department by 5pm, August 25, 2017, to be considered for a permit. With City approval, deer hunting will be permitted on a select number of sites.

Residents with questions regarding the Deer Management Program should contact Deputy Police Chief Jason Foy at (309) 732-2701.

All approved hunters will be required to attend a mandatory meeting scheduled for a later date.

