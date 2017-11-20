Arconic announces $137 million investment in new equipment at QC plant

Arconic, Inc.announced Monday plans to add another new piece of equipment to help in the manufacturing of its products.

A new horizontal heat treat furnace will be installed at its Davenport Works facility. It's a step in production for products intended for aerospace and industrial applications.

The new furnace means they can heat treat longer and thicker plate than ever before, including material for Arconic's recently installed Thick Plate Stretcher, which began commercial production this year and is the largest thick plate stretcher in the world.

The $137 million investment is supported by economic development financial assistance from the Iowa Department of Economic Development and the City of Riverdale. It will include tax, financing as well as training grants for the plant workforce and new employees.

Construction on the project is expected to begin late this year with commercial production expected to start in 2019.

No word on how many jobs the investment may create.