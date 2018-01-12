Arctic Air and Snow This Weekend

Arctic air will really settle in over the area this weekend and some snow is likely by Sunday night. Temps will run in the teens each afternoon and lows will be around zero most mornings.

With the cold air in place and slow moving clipper system a dry & fluffy snow event will take shape Sunday night and Monday morning. This will likely drop a few few inches of snow over parts of the area which would warrant a winter weather advisory. This is still nearly 3 days away, but models are in decent agreement right now and we will keep an eye on it.

Since many people and students are off on Monday this won't be a major impact system like our recent snow events. Stay tuned and stay warm!