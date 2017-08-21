Are your pets safe during the eclipse?

Concerned pet owners, can take a sigh of relief. Veterinarians in Wichita, Kansas said there's no need to get goggles for pets during the eclipse.

"I sure you're going to find people peddling goggles and glasses for the pets but it really doesn't make sense," said Dr. Gary Stamps with Auburn Hills Animal Hospital.

Down in Panama City, Florida, Veterinarian Dr. Gerrie Barr expects some behavior changes in animals.

"I wouldn't expect a dramatic change, but it would not surprise me at all to see maybe a nervous behavior in a few animals. They don't understand what's happening based on the day before, " said Dr. Barr.

But the Dr. Barr said some animals may not even notice the few hours of change, and he doubts animals will stare directly into the sun.

If pet owners are still concerned they can always keep their furry friends indoors.

