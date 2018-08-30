Area blocked off in Davenport as officers investigate report of shots fired

Officers with the Davenport Police Department tell TV-6 they are investigating a report of shots fired.

As of 5:30 a.m., no reports have been confirmed but they do have an area blocked off near Howell and Valley while they investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.