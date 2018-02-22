Area robotics teams to compete in state championship

The "Robotic Rams" from Riverdale High School are one of two teams from our area that will be competing for a state championship in Elgin this coming weekend.

The group of eight teens has spent the last five months designing, building and programming a robot for competition. It is all part of the FIRST Tech League, which is a worldwide organization that aims to provide kids life skills based around science and technology.

The Rams will be joined by the Knoxville "Binary Bullets" and dozens of other high schools will compete in "Relic Recovery."