QCA youth leader addresses recent violence

Gary Thrapp with Beyond the Baseline held one of his scheduled youth summits today; coincidentally just a few short days after 17-year-old Angel Herrera was shot to death. These summits help address violence with kids in high school. Thrapp says some of the students he met knew Angel Herrera and says overall, kids in our area are scared.

“In this situation, we have a 17 year-old man that died in the streets of Davenport. That affects more than just that family, the family of the perpetrator.”

17 year-old Angel Herrera died late Friday, after being shot near 13th and Warren in Davenport.

“I know a fifth grader who lives a block away, now he's afraid to go out of his house. He told me he heard the gunshot. He told me he heard the ambulance come to the scene and the police department. What is that fifth grader going through right now?” says Thrapp.

Thrapp regularly speaks to students about violence in our area. He says thirty percent of kids in his group have seen a gun in the hands of someone their age.

“They're in fear. They're literally in fear. Why do people not talk to the police when something happens in their community? They're afraid.”

Thrapp says talking to students the same age as Herrera, is tough when it comes to gun violence. He says this isn't just an issue for area kids, the community needs to get involved.

“That young fifth grader is afraid to go outside. He doesn't know where to turn. He's in fear. I mean, this is really hurting our souls when it comes to how this is affecting us as human beings and the response that we have. We got to dig in deep.”

Gary Thrapp says for parents, know where your child is at all times and don't be afraid to tell them when they're doing something wrong.