Argentinian couple visits Illinois on world wide adventure to Cordova named locations

For almost 8 months now, Laura Tallone and Dante Gonzalez have been traveling cross-continent in a quest to visit communities bearing the name Cordova or Córdoba, like their hometown in Argentina.

That quest brought them to Cordova, Illinois on Friday, and to the city’s main attraction, Quad Cities Station.

So far, the couple has traveled more than 20,000 miles, driving from city to city, country to country. They have visited Alaska, as well as Cordovas or Córdobas in Peru, Columbia, and Mexico.

Their goal is simply to enjoy life, discover what they can and find similarities between regions, cities, and towns that bear the same moniker. They also hope to be a connector of the people who call these communities