Argument on New York subway leads to woman being attacked by pit bull

An argument over a subway seat escalates into a fist-fight and ends with a pitbull attack.

It happened on Friday on a New York City subway when the owner of a pit bull had the dog take a seat on the train.

The dog bumped a young woman who was already seated prompting the woman to get into an argument with the dog's owner.

During the dispute, the man is seen hitting the woman in the face.

That's when the dog starts biting the young woman's shoe.

The woman eventually took the sneaker off, and the crowd of strangers are heard in the video shouting at the owner to stop the dog.

Eventually,the man calls off the dog before getting off the train.

The woman was not seriously injured in the incident.