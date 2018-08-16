Arizona father charged with murder after confronting man who followed his daughter into bathroom

An Arizona father has been charged with murder for beating a man to death after he allegedly followed his daughter into a bathroom stall.

Melvin Harris was picking up his daughter at a convenience store when she said a man tried to get into her bathroom stall.

Harris went into the store and told the security guard to take care of it, or Harris would do it himself.

When Harris stepped outside, he saw the man and punched him in the face. The man fell and Harris continued to kick and punch him.

The man was taken to the hospital with brain swelling and a fractured nose. He later died, police say.

Officers used surveillance video to identify Harris who admitted to the confrontation when he was questioned by police. But Harris says he doesn't remember hitting the man after he fell to the ground.

Harris initially faced aggravated assault charges, but they were changed to murder charges after the man died.