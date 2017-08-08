Arizona man 'kidnaps' fawn and brings it to a bar

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is caring for a young fawn after they say a man ‘kidnapped’ it from the wild and brought it to a bar.

According to the Game and Fish Department, the approximately three-day-old fawn will now have to live in captivity.

Wildlife experts say being pulled from the wild at such a young age means it can’t survive on its own.

The fawn is healthy but requires feeding every three to four hours.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department will keep the fawn for a few days before sending it to a wildlife sanctuary.

