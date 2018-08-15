Arizona sergeant fired after body cam was found of him having sex at work

An Arizona Police Sergeant has been fired after body cam video of the officer having sex was discovered.

Investigators said they discovered body cam video of Officer Anthony Doran having sex with a woman in his office. The video shows him sitting at his desk with his uniform on and turning the body camera toward himself.

The video was found in a thumb drive that was plugged into his work computer. A further investigation found there were an additional 36 gigabytes of additional sexually explicit material on his work computer.

Among that material were pictures that Doran apparently took of himself.

They also discovered pictures of a nude girl around 5-years-old. Investigators determined the underage girl was the sergeant's daughter. According to reports, Doran confirmed the pictures were of his daughter but they were not sexual in nature.

Reports said investigators and prosecutors determined no felony charges should be filed, and this isn't the first time this has happened.

Doran worked for another sheriff's department which conducted an internal investigation.

That investigation concluded Doran had inappropriate contact with a female while on duty, in his uniform, while in his police cruiser.

The Pima Sheriff's Department suspended his peace officer certification for six months.

The Superior Police Department confirms they fired Doran in April of 2013 but would not comment further.