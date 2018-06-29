UPDATE: Arlington Heights Police have located missing 76-year-old woman

UPDATE: Anita has been located and is no longer missing.

ORIGINAL: The Arlington Heights Police and the Illinois State Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

They have activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for 76-year-old Anita Schmit. Anita is 5'3 and weighs about 124-pounds. She has brown hair, blue eyes and was last seen walking on foot from her residence at 9 p.m. on Thursday. She was wearing a red jacket, pink and white blouse, blue jeans and black shoes.

She has a condition that police say puts her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Anita Schmit should contact the Arlington Heights Police Department at 847-368-5300 or contact 911.