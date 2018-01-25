Army Corps of Engineers representatives discuss why more funds are needed for lock and dams

Earlier this week Davenport Mayor, Frank Klipsch, met with President Trump as a part of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns initiative. His focus was the infrastructure of the Mississippi River, such as locks and dams.

The timing to discuss infrastructure couldn't have come at a better time for the Army Corps of Engineers on Rock Island Arsenal.

Representatives spoke about their reasoning behind why it's needed. Lock and Dam 15 has been one of the busiest locks on the Mississippi River, bringing in nearly 25 million tons of traffic a year, for more than 80 years those same locks, have opened and closed, with minimal changes over the years. Chief of operations, Tom Heinold, says major improvements need to be made.

"They are in need of some pretty serious major rehabilitation and maintenance," said Heinhold. With rust on the locks, cracks in the walls, and a deteriorated guide wall, reliability is the biggest concern. "This is just another example of critical infrastructure that is wearing out and failing over time that really needs to be addressed."

Heinhold says the discussion of funding couldn't come at a better time. "We are fast approaching a time where some of the rust and the critical members inside those gates could get to a point where we have a catastrophic of a dam gate."

The federal government has about two billion dollars worth of investments for infrastructure across the country. Heinhold says the projected amount if 12 locks and dams are repaired in the Rock Island District, comes to about $1 Billion.

With the number of barges that pass through, it's only going to busier. Heinhold says the demand for grain in markets such as China, is ever increasing.

So as more discussions about the river continue, Heinhold hopes the locks see the first of the funds. "The river community has a great impact on our local community but it also has a national even worldwide impact," said Heinhold.