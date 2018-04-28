Arrest Warrants Issued in relation to gunshot victim in Galesburg- UPDATE

UPDATE: Dwight D. Washington was arrested in Macomb, Illinois Saturday after detectives set up surveillance on multiple houses to identify him.

Police surrounded the apartment he was believed to be in and caught him.

He is facing three charges- two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of reckless discharge.

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 4:58 pm, Galesburg Police responded to the intersection of South Pearl and East Third Streets for a report of gunshots. While on the scene, officers learned that a 17-year-old male juvenile had entered the emergency room at Galesburg Cottage Hospital and was being transferred to OSF St. Francis in Peoria to receive further treatment for a single gunshot wound. At this time, the victim remains in OSF St. Francis in critical but stable condition.

This investigation led to the issuing of arrest warrants relating to this incident for two individuals.

Dwight Davion Washington of Galesburg, IL who is charged with Aggravated Battery, Great Bodily Harm with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm. And Shawn Omar Young of Galesburg, IL who is charged with Aggravated Battery, Great Bodily Harm with a Firearm and Aggravated Discharge of a firearm.

