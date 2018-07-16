Arrest made after shots fired in Fulton

A Clinton man was arrested after shots were fired at an occupied garage in Fulton, Ill.

On 07/07/18, shortly after midnight, Fulton Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1100 block of 12th Ave. Upon arrival, it was discovered that several shots were fired at a garage in the alleyway.

An arrest warrant was issued for 18-year-old Damon E. Jones of Clinton, IA. On 07/16/18 at approximately 1130 hours, Officers from the Clinton, IA Police Department located and arrested Jones.

The bond on the warrant was set at $100,000. Jones will be extradited to the Whiteside County Jail.

The Fulton Police Department was assisted by the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division, Clinton County Sheriff, and the Clinton Police Department.

