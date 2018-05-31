Arrest made in 1992 murder near West Liberty

An arrest has been made in a 1992 murder in West Liberty.

October 13, 1992, Corey Weineke was murdered at his residence in rural Muscatine County near the town of West Liberty. His cause of death was due to blunt force trauma.

Annette Dee Cahill, age 55, of Tipton, Iowa was arrested today at her residence without incident. Cahill had previously been in a sexual relationship with Weineke, provided conflicting accounts of her whereabouts the morning of the murder and made a remark saying Weineke was struck with a baseball bat before police had identified the weapon.

Cahill has been charged with murder in the first degree. Cahill is being held in the Muscatine County Jail, bond is set at $ 1,000,000. Cahill will make her initial appearance tomorrow, June 1, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. before a judge at the Muscatine County Courthouse.

A press conference will be held at the Muscatine County Attorney’s Office at 420 E. Third Street, Muscatine, at 10:30 a.m. on June 1, 2018.