Arrest made in Moline shots fired calls

Moline Police have made an arrest in two shots fired calls earlier this week.

Garrett Hilburn, 19, was arrested and IS charged with Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm and No Valid FOID, all are felony charges.

On Monday, December 11th, 2017, Moline Police Department responded to the 1900 block 15th Street A in reference to numerous calls of shots fired.

Moline Police located three unoccupied vehicles and an occupied residence had been struck by gunfire.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Moline Police Department responded to 1900 block 15th Street A for a report of shots fired in which a residence was struck several times by gunfire. There were no injuries reported and the suspects fled southbound on 15th Street A.

An investigation into the residence at 1914 15th Street A, led to the recovery of controlled substances and a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be coming.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the Moline Police Department at 309-524-2140 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

