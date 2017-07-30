Arrest made in Muscatine shots fired incident

A Muscatine man is arrested in connection to a shots fired incident. At about 2:40 a.m. on Friday, July 28th police responded to a report of several gunshots being fired in the 400 block of W. 3rd Street. Officers found several shell casings in the area. There are currently no reports of injuries or property damage.

On Saturday night, police arrested 20-year-old Neil Bazan Jr. for Going Armed with Intent, a Class "D" Felony which is punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

The investigation is still being conducted by the Muscatine Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the Muscatine Police Department Street Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 ext. 608. You can also private message the Muscatine Police Department Facebook page with any information. Callers may remain anonymous.