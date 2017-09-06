Arrest made in Sterling armed robbery

Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery that took place on Labor Day. Around 6:10 p.m. on Monday, September 4, police responded to Sterling residence.

The victim told police that they were robbed by three males. During the robbery, police say the suspects were armed with a hand gun and physically assaulted the victim when they refused to cooperate.

After an investigation, on Wednesday, September 6, 18-year-old Jessie D Lira of Sterling was arrested. He was charged with one count of armed robbery, a class X felony; one count of aggravated battery, a class 1 felony; one count of unlawful restraint, a class 4 felony; and one count of unlawful use of weapons, a class A misemeanor.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Sterling Police at 815-632-6640 or Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867.