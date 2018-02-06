Arrest made in connection to Spring Valley, Ill. teen's stabbing death

A man has been arrested in the death of an Illinois teenager last month. The body of 16-year-old Diamond Bradley was found in Putnam County two weeks ago. Authorities say she died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

On Tuesday, February 6, the Putnam County Sheriff announced 26-year-old Richard Henderson of Standard, Ill. was arrested and charged with concealment of a homicidal death. Officials expect more charges at a later date.

Authorities say they believe the two met through the internet and agreed to meet the morning that Bradley was reported missing. Henderson picked Bradley up near her residence and drove directly into Putnam County. A physical altercation occurred, resulting in Henderson killing Diamond.

Henderson is currently being held in the Lasalle County Jail.