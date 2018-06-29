Arrests in child endangerment incident on Columbus Junction school bus

Three people have been arrested on a child endangerment charges in a case involving an incident on a school bus.

It happened on June 7, 2018, when the Columbus Junction Police Department contacted Muscatine police after learning the incident occurred in Muscatine.

Verlinda Prior, Dora Roush and Elvira Zuniga, all from Columbus Junction, have been arrested and charged with Child Endangerment (Class D felony).

Details of the incident have not been released, but police say more information with be filed on Monday, July 2.

Note: KWQC has been following this since it was first brought to our attention. We requested that video be release and are still waiting for a response. Look for updates.