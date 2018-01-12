Arrests made in rural Long Grove after drug search

A man and woman were arrested after a search of a residence Friday morning, January 12. Officials executed the drug search warrant at 31191 145th Avenue, rural Long Grove around 10:15 a.m.

As a result of the search warrant, officials seized three one-pot methamphetamine labs, pseudoephedrine, lithium, lye, sulfuric acid, ammonia nitrate, meth drug paraphernalia, one shotgun and ammunition.

Officials say 38-year-old Garry Wayne James Behrens II was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of methamphetamine making materials (x2), possession of ephedrine and possession of lithium. Behrens is a convicted felon from a previous methamphetamine lab conviction. He has no bond due to the possession of a firearm charge.

Jennifer Lee Jasper, 37, was also arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine making materials (x2), possession of ephedrine and possession of lithium. Bond was set at $25,000.00.