Arrowhead Ranch: Residential facility for at risk youth seeing decline in numbers

With all the car thefts and other recent reports of juvenile crime, it might surprise you that an institution for at-risk youth in our area is seeing a decline in numbers. Arrowhead for Youth and Family Services is taking steps to survive with its new 2020 campaign.

During an afternoon of playing bags during P.E. class, a group of young men enrolled in the program for at-risk youth are seen playing side-by-side with their teachers, behavioral therapists, and other staff members. It's the same intensive counseling program to get kids from Illinois back on track, that's been going on at Arrowhead Ranch for more than half a century. But big changes are ahead, with plans to take the program in rural Coal Valley, to a national audience.

During its peak, there would be 70 residents in the program. By last year, that number dwindled to 24. That's part of the reason for the change.

"Typically the youth that we get have had problems in the home, community school or a combination of all three."

Arrowhead CEO Dr. Chester Lein says residents are referred by the Illinois court system, corrections or other agencies who also paid the bill. But in recent years, there have been funding constraints and changes in philosophy.

"The push has been to keep more of those youth in the community, living at home, so some of the youth that would come to us in the past, they're providing different services to them while they stay home," Lien explained.

So, they are tearing down the walls to help raise the numbers at the residential treatment program. It's a makeover of facilities, most built in the 70s, to take Arrowhead to the next level. And soon, a national advertising campaign will begin to recruit more kids with mild, to moderate behavior problems to the campus.

Once accepted into the program, they spend a minimum of six months of counseling, attending school, and learning skills, like in auto shop.

Administrators are convinced their plan will work, because of a long history of success.

"I had a lot of trouble hanging out with the wrong people in my community, doing things I shouldn't have been doing, staying out all night, getting in trouble," said Matt, a resident from the Chicago area.

He's been in the program for ten months and has seen his own transformation. From picking up after himself and respecting others, to serving in the community, like volunteering at the John Deere Classic.

"Because it not only gets us out, it makes us look better, but feel better," he added.

"They come here with the idea they are going to turn their lives around and they work toward that," said Dr. Lien.

The plan is to finish the remodeling and start promoting Arrowhead's offerings by 2020 creating a new look, but with the same mission.