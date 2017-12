If you take the Government Bridge to work in the morning, you may have to make plans to use another route on Monday, December 11. From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Director of Public Works is planning to close the Government Bridge roadway to allow deck plates to be removed.

While the plates are removed, crews plan to investigate and measure the bridge's working components. Officials say the goal is to measure for possible future emergency work.