Arsenal bridge closed due to malfunction

The Arsenal bridge has been closed due to technical difficulties and drivers are not currently allowed to cross.

Eric Cramer with the Rock Island Arsenal announced that the Government bridge is closed because of a malfunction with a hydraulic cylinder. Due to the malfunction, the bridge can not completely close and it is dangerous for cars to cross the bridge.

Officials say that crews are working to fix the bridge, but they expect it will take several hours. They did not provide an exact time of expected completion. The bridge will remain closed until repairs are complete.